'Trivago Guy' actor charged with DWI in Houston

Tim Williams is seen in this mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on April 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston native and actor Tim Williams was arrested Thursday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

Details of the case were ordered to be kept under seal, but a document requesting a mental evaluation of Williams showed that he had been charged and was being held at the Harris County Jail.

Most people will recognize Williams, 52, as the pitchman in the Trivago.com commercials. In fact, Williams refers to himself as "Trivago Guy" in the bio on his website.

Williams has also appeared in films, including “Labyrinth of Lies” in 2014 and “Valkyrie” in 2008.

He also had a brief role on a German soap opera called “Good Times, Bad Times” from 2012 to 2013.

