Travis Scott opens pop-up shop, gives out VHS tapes of upcoming Netflix documentary

HOUSTON - Houston-born rapper Travis Scott stopped by the Bayou City and he brought gifts for his fans.

Scott has heavily promoted his love for Houston through his music, especially in his latest album, "Astroworld."

The rapper took time Thursday to show the city and local fans a little more love and promote his new Netflix documentary with a pop-up event in northwest Harris County.

Hundreds lined up outside the Movie Exchange near the northwest freeway and West 34th Street for a chance to meet Scott and pick up a VHS copy of the documentary.

His documentary, titled "Look Mom I Can Fly," is expected to debut Aug. 28 on Netflix.

Scott's appearance in Houston is earlier than expected. He is scheduled to play Sunday in Houston Rockets player James Harden's charity softball game.

