STUNNING: This is the Dia de los Muertos wreath you need to make for your front door

HOUSTON - We're always looking for any opportunity to do a craft here at KPRC 2, so when we looked at the calendar and realized Dia de los Muertos, known as the "Day of the Dead," is right around the corner, we reached out to crafter extraordinaire Michael Segura, of Craftex, to show us how to ace our front door wreath game for this celebration.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated in Mexico and across the United States by people of Mexican heritage. The holiday celebrates death as part of life and honors those departed in our lives with joyful festivities.

Brilliant colors and skeletons, known as calacas, and calaveras, or skulls, are common in the decorations for this holiday. Dia de los Muertos is often connected with Halloween due to its proximity on the calendar, but has no association with it.

Watch Segura's introduction to the Dia de los Muertos wreath until the 8:41 mark (technical issues happened after that point), and watch the second video for the rest of the tutorial for the amazing reveal.



Craftex's Michael Segura is here to show us how to make an amazing Dia de los Muertos wreath for the upcoming holiday. What questions do you have? Let us know and follow along for his instructions. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Craftex is showing us how to make a beautiful Dia de los Muertos wreath. Follow along for his step-by-step instructional video. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Use large, colorful flowers and wide ribbon for a big impact and cut costs. Segura said it's OK to think bigger because you should think about what people will see from the street.

To make a bow, twist your loops so the attractive side of the ribbon will be seen on each loop.

Zip ties are your best friend when making a sturdy wreath with a bow. The zip ties offer a strong hold for flowers and ribbon, but provide the give you need to be able to adjust your wreath without fear it's going to fall apart.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.