Rock city! KISS drummer sworn into Wharton Police Department

HOUSTON - A legendary rock and roller accepted an honorary position with the Wharton Police Department on Monday.

The KISS drummer, Eric Singer, was presented the lifetime position by Police Chief Terry David Lynch.

Singer, better known as "The Catman" in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, was appointed an honorary corporal rank within the department.

Singer and his bandmates put on an electric performance at the Toyota Center on Monday night as part of "The KISS Farewell Tour."

