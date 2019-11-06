Entertainment

Rapper Drake spotted hanging out at University of Houston with basketball team

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake was spotted hanging out at the University of Houston main campus on Tuesday. 

UH basketball player Landon Goesling posted a photo with Drake captioned, "H-Town vibes." 

Drake is no stranger to Houston. In his song called "No New Friends," he rapped "H-Town my second home like I'm James Harden." 

Drake hosts Houston Appreciation Week almost every year in the Bayou City, so it's no surprise to see him making connections with a few local athletes. 

