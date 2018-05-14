Rapper Drake announces tour stops in Houston with Migos

HOUSTON - Later this year, platinum-selling artist Drake will make a return to Houston -- a city he calls his second home.

The rapper announced stops Monday as part of the "Aubrey and the Three Amigos" tour with rap group Migos.

Drake recently teamed up with Migos for the song "Walk It Talk It."

The tour announcement also follows the release of Drake's hit singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What." The songs are expected to be included on Drake's highly anticipated fifth studio album, called "Scorpion."

The tour includes two performances at the Toyota Center on Sept. 29 and 30. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. For more ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.