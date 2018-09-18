Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen to open for George Strait at RodeoHouston concert

Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett perform onstage during the 'Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal Concert' at Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University on October 21, 2017 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty…

HOUSTON - Three's a crowd... or a party in this case! The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced Tuesday that George Strait will be joined by Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at next year's rodeo concert.

Lovett and Keen will open for the country music legend on the final night of the rodeo on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

"We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO, said. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON® stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."

There is no rodeo scheduled for that Sunday -- only the concert. All other rodeo activities on the ground of NRG Park will be open.

According to the rodeo, Lovett performed in concert in 2001 and 2002, while Keen has performed at RodeoHouston in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2006.

Keen and Lovett have known each other for more than 30 years, since they attended Texas A&M University.

The rest of the 2019 RodeoHouston concert lineup will be announced Jan. 3, and tickets go on sale on Jan. 10.

Read more about the concert here.

Get ready for the ultimate Texas country concert at RODEOHOUSTON in 2019! Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and... Posted by RODEOHOUSTON on Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.