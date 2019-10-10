'Hotel California': Eagles to play classic album during back-to-back shows in Houston

HOUSTON - The Eagles are coming to Houston!

The classic rock band is playing back-to-back shows early next year. What makes it even better is the fact that they'll be playing a "Hotel California" set with the best-selling album's songs from beginning to end.

An additional set featuring the band's greatest hits will be played as well.

On March 6 and 7, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will take their classic tunes to Toyota Center.



Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

