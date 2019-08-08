Good news: Willie Nelson's tour isn't totally canceled, publicist says

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Good news for fans of country music singer Willie Nelson -- his tour isn’t completely canceled after all.

Nelson, 86, tweeted Wednesday night that a medical issue was forcing him to cancel his tour. He apologized to his fans.

“I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have a doctor check out,” Nelson wrote. “I’ll be back.”

By Thursday afternoon, his publicist, Elain Shock, said only the August dates of the 30-show tour have been canceled.

Shock said Nelson is back in Texas, being seen by a doctor and resting. She said Nelson plans to be back on stage for the Sept. 6 show in Gilford, New Hampshire, and continue the remainder of the tour.

Nelson has a concert scheduled at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Nov. 18.

