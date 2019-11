HOUSTON - About 17,000 people are expected to attend Lakewood Church on Sunday night for the Sunday service.

The 7 p.m. concert will include musical performances with Kanye West and his choir.

Both events will be streamed Live on Joel Osteen's Facebook page, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com and the Lakewood Church App.

Follow the conversation below:

Crowds are filling up seats inside Lakewood Church for Sunday service to watch Kanye West perform with his traveling choir @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/5OPkhENeGJ — KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh (@KPRC2Sally) November 18, 2019

