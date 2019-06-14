Don't miss these 3 top-rated movies screening around Houston

Need date night ideas? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Houston.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on May 24. The New Republic's Kristen Evans said, "It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more 'Bridesmaids' than 'Lady Bird'...a success on [its] own terms," while Erin Keane of Salon.com noted, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

It's screening at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) and Regal Houston Marq*E ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Wednesday, June 19.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry, Ron and Hermione continue their quest to vanquish the evil Voldemort once and for all. Just as things begin to look hopeless for the young wizards, Harry discovers a trio of magical objects that endow him with powers to rival Voldemort's formidable skills.

With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" is a must-see.

"For 10 years and eight films we've gotten to watch these young actors grow as people, as performers and as characters. It has been a true coming-of-age saga, in the fullest and most moving sense of the term," according to Christopher Kelly of Fort Worth Star-Telegram/DFW.com, while the San Diego Reader's David Elliott said, "The grand finish, if not always inspired, feels necessary. In a sustained, imaginative way, this is the best of any movie series."

Get a piece of the action at Studio Movie Grill Pearland (8440 S. Sam Houston East Parkway) and Studio Movie Grill City Centre (805 Town and Country Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on May 31. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, Fletcher is your man," and the Chicago Reader's Leah Pickett noted, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

It's playing at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Wednesday, June 19.

