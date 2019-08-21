Disney fan freak-out: Houston Symphony to perform 'The Little Mermaid' score for film screening

The Houston Symphony performs in front of a screen showing Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

HOUSTON - The Houston Symphony will perform the music to Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” during a screening of the film at Jones Hall this Labor Day weekend at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The event will close out the symphony’s Summer Sounds Series and celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the film’s debut.

The symphony will perform the movie’s hits including “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” and the Academy Award-winning “Under the Sea.”

Guest conductor Jason Seber will lead the Houston Symphony’s live performance of Alan Menken’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score synchronized to the film as it plays on the big screen suspended above the orchestra. Menken also scored Disney favorites such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and “Hercules.”

For tickets and information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m.).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.