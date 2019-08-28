5 things to know about this weekend's BIG Salsa Festival in Houston

By Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

For those looking to learn some new dance moves, enjoy a variety of Latin food, or even receive a bachata instructor certification, the B.I.G. Salsa Festival may just be for you.

Here are five things you should know before heading out to the four-day festival:

1. There will be over 20 performers from across the country

You can expect performances and live band concerts from artists from across the country. Los Adolescentes Orquestra will be taking the stage on Sunday at midnight to close out the festival.

2. Salsa, bachata, cumbia, mambo dancing classes available

Complimentary dance classes will be available for those wanting to learn, improve or pick up some new techniques. No partner is required. Click here to access the workshop schedule.

3. You can become certified as a bachata instructor

The seven-hour training by dancers Alex Morel and Desiree Godspell is designed for those with intermediate to advanced dancing abilities. You must have a Full Pass, All Nights Pass, or a Night Pass to partake in the certification.

4. The Full Pass ticket includes access to the festival, workshops, shows, concert and social dancing

Full Pass tickets will be available at the door. You can save some cash if you purchase the ticket online by Wednesday at midnight. Individual all-day passes, All Nights pass, individual night passes, VIP upgrades and other add-ons are also available. Your ID will be required at the entrance if you purchased any passes through their website.

5. The fun goes until 4 a.m.

The festival kicks-off at 9 p.m. on Thursday with a pre-party. On each night the event will end at 4 a.m., except on Thursday, which will end one hour prior.

ABOUT THE EVENT



When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: The Westin Galleria 5060 W Alabama St.

Cost: Full Pass $250 at the door, Individual Night Pass $50 + fees, Individual All Day Pass $100 + fees

More details

