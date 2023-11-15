Are you ready for it, Coogs? Taylor Swift-themed class to be offered at University of Houston

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

A Taylor Swift-themed class offered at the University of Houston is said to be beyond your “Wildest Dreams.”

(Well, unless you’re into entrepreneurial lessons focusing on Tay Tay.)

The class will be taught at the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship in Spring 2024 (before Houston’s “Cruel Summer’) by Professor of Practice Kelly McCormick, who will also serve as managing director for RED Labs.

McCormick said students who enroll in the new Swiftie class do not have to be Swifties themselves!

“You definitely don’t have to be a hardcore fan — a Swiftie — to learn and appreciate the entrepreneurial genius that has made Taylor Swift an international phenomenon,” she said.

She added that the class will be “Taylor-made” (get it?) for Swifties with each session themed around a different album, or “Era” in her career.

McCormick admitted she is a Swift fan herself.

“I saw the show and LOVED it,” she said. “And I realized I actually didn’t know that much about her career. I became absolutely enamored basically overnight and started getting into her whole discography. Taylor is truly impressive!”

This isn’t the only Taylor Swift class offered in Houston -- other universities, including Rice University, have offered similar classes dedicated to the study of Swift’s success.

