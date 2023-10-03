Check out a Taylor Swift-themed brunch at Union Kitchen ahead of ‘Eras Tour’ movie release

All five of The Union Kitchen’s Houston-area locations will celebrate Taylor Swift's upcoming film with a fun Eras Tour-themed brunch on October 14th. The menu includes Swift-themed food and cocktails, along with trivia, décor, a bracelet-making station and more.

HOUSTON – Calling all Houston Swifties!

In celebration of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ hitting the big screen, the Union Kitchen is hosting a Taylor-themed brunch.

It’s all happening next weekend -- and from food to cocktails - they’ve even got a bracelet-making station.

All five of The Union Kitchen’s Houston-area locations will host the family-friendly brunch on October 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The cocktail menu includes a Fearless Mimosa Flight and Champagne Problems, Lavender Haze and spiked cold brew White Horse cocktails.

Swifties will be able to bite into Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks and whipped cream; Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles; Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote; and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.

Guests also can enter a raffle to win a signed copy of Swift’s 2020 album folklore, with proceeds benefiting Houston’s Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue.

Expect Swiftie-friendly swag, giveaways galore, music from Swift’s entire catalog, and a few special surprises at each location.

Reservations are recommended, and can be made --> HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview with Corporate Chef James Lundy, Union Kitchen Katy General Manager Rebekah Verra, and Gr8 Plate Hospitality Owner Paul Miller.