Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Nov. 9-12

An annual staple of the holiday season is back.

With Christmas less than two months away, Hallmark has already started premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Nov. 9-12. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT

Thursday

Title: “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Victor Webster, Erica Cerra

Plot: After moving to a new town, a woman and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. A historian and local handyman help find the connection.

Friday

Title: “Everything Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Plot: Two roommates go on a road trip to a town where Christmas is celebrated year-round. They participate in a town tradition to honor one of the roommates’ late grandmother. They end up meeting two friends, and when plans to enjoy more small-town attractions is altered, the trip is put back on the right path with some Christmas magic.

Saturday

Title: “Christmas Island”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Plot: Following a snowstorm that diverts a woman’s first private flight to Christmas Island when it was supposed to go to Switzerland, she partners with an air traffic controller to obtain her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Sunday

Title: “A Heidelberg Holiday”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Plot: A woman gets a chance to sell her handmade glass ornaments at a prestigious market in Germany. When there, she meets a local artist who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.