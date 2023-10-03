It’s October 3, and ‘Mean Girls’ is now on TikTok— in 23 parts

Fans of “Mean Girls” have long since celebrated Oct. 3 by rewatching the classic 2004 comedy on TV, and then on streaming services.

This year, viewers can binge-scroll through the entire movie on TikTok.

Paramount Pictures uploaded the film onto the app Tuesday after launching its official “Mean Girls” TikTok account last month. It’s split into 23 parts, including the film’s end credits.

The TikTok drop comes as Paramount promotes the Jan. 12 release of “Mean Girls: The Musical” in theaters next year.

