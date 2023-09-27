‘I performed with BEYONCE’: Megan Thee Stallion posts teary video recounting performing with Beyonce in Houston

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

If you went to the Renaissance concert in Houston this past weekend, then you got to experience the BIG THREE -- Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy, and Megan Thee Stallion -- all perform.

Dripped in a full camo-inspired bodysuit, The Stallion graced the stage during the middle of Queen B’s epic performance. The two Houstonians, who are now both Grammy-winning artists, performed Megan’s hit song “SAVAGE” remix, which features the queen herself, on both nights - Saturday and Sunday.

Megan posted a tearful video on her Instagram account showing fans how she prepared for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Y’all don’t understand how many times I’ve cried all weekend. Like, y’all don’t understand, Beyonce is my idol. Like I really, truly love Beyonce with my whole f****** heart,” Megan said in the video.

Megan, who lost her mother a few years ago, said they both were huge Beyonce fans so this experience was a dream come true.

“My whole life, I was like, ‘You know what? I wanna be the rap Beyoncé.’ And to get the opportunity to get onstage with the woman that I love, the woman that is the woman of all the womens? I was up there with Beyoncé!” she said.

Savage Remix was released in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. The song went on to become Megan’s first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song. It also won Grammy’s for Best Rap Performance and Best Song. All proceeds from the song were donated to the local disaster organization, Bread of Life Houston to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.