‘Leave him alone!’ Adele stops her show to defend fan ‘bothered’ by security guards

FILE - Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele has announced that shes extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film. Saturday nights show was the last performance in the British singer's original Weekends With Adele series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Adele stopped her Las Vegas show on Saturday after several videos showed her defending a fan who was being harassed by security guards.

Videos from fans showed a man who was standing up from his seat singing when a security guard tapped him, telling him to “look behind him.”

Watch the video here.

A few moments later, while Adele was performing “Water Under the Bridge” she noticed several guards “bothering” the fan.

That was when she stopped the song and called out the guards.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?” She yelled at the guards.

That was when the “Rolling in the Deep” singer told security to “leave him alone.”

“They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show,” Adele told the fan.

Then she addressed her audience before restarting “Water Under The Bridge,”: “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, said security “did their job” and the fan “could have been occupying someone else’s seat or videotaping against the artist’s wishes.”