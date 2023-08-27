86º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands in NRG Stadium

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pepsi Battle of the Bands, Battle of the Bands, Entertainment, HBCU, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Doug E. Fresh
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Thousands of fans crowded NRG Stadium Saturday to celebrate HBCU marching bands participating in the Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

An all-star lineup featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and special Big Boi of Outkast was in attendance. The artists joined some of the nation’s top historically Black college and university marching bands to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

See photos from the event below:

Slim Thug at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
Z-Ro performing at Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email