PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands in NRG Stadium

PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands

HOUSTON – Thousands of fans crowded NRG Stadium Saturday to celebrate HBCU marching bands participating in the Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

An all-star lineup featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and special Big Boi of Outkast was in attendance. The artists joined some of the nation’s top historically Black college and university marching bands to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

See photos from the event below:

Slim Thug at Pepsi Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)

Z-Ro performing at Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (KPRC 2)

