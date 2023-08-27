PHOTOS: Thousands of fans celebrate HBCU marching bands at Pepsi Battle of the Bands in NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – Thousands of fans crowded NRG Stadium Saturday to celebrate HBCU marching bands participating in the Pepsi Battle of the Bands.
An all-star lineup featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and special Big Boi of Outkast was in attendance. The artists joined some of the nation’s top
historically Black college and university marching bands to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.
See photos from the event below:
