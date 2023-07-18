‘Wake up and see the sparkle’: Barbie fans can find the fun and it’s a just a short search away🤩

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Insider Director Krisna Menier discovered something fun on Google right now ahead of the “Barbie” premiere this Friday.

Type “Barbie” into the Google search and press enter.

Watch the pink, starry joy that ensues as you see the cast and the screen turns pink.

The effect works on desktop and mobile if you’d like to let your friends know this perfect Barbie cool-girl secret.

Watch the trailer below for more fun.

