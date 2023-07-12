Video gamer, YouTuber PewDiePie welcomes first child with wife Marzia

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Author/media personality PewDiePie poses for a photo at an book signing for his book "This Book Loves You" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 29, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

Popular video gamer and YouTuber PewDiePie is finally a dad!

The Swedish YouTuber, best known as Felix Kjellberg, made the announcement on Instagram in a collaboration post with his wife Marzia on the birth of their son, Björn.

Earlier this month, Kjellberg announced in a video on his YouTube channel that he would take a hiatus from the platform to care for his wife before the baby’s birth.

“I’m very, very excited (to become a dad),” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll have time to make videos, it’s going to be chaos. But thank you, thank you for all the support you’ve given us.”

The couple revealed the baby’s gender in a video from May where they stood under a row of carp-shaped streamers in honor of Children’s Day in Japan.

Kjellberg admitted in a February video that he kept Marzia’s pregnancy a secret from his subscribers.

“We found out that Marzia was pregnant on the first of November, and I’ve been so thankful everything has been going so well so far,” he said in the video.

Kjellberg, 33, has 111 million subscribers on his YouTube channel as of this writing. He moved to Japan with his wife in 2022.