Popular YouTuber PewDiePie says he’s expecting his first child with his wife Marzia in new video

PewDiePie is going to be a dad!

The 33-year-old YouTuber and video gamer, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, announced in a Sunday morning YouTube video that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Marzia.

During the video, Kjellberg, who is Swedish, admitted that he kept the pregnancy a secret from his subscribers, but he said he is excited about the next step in his life.

“We found out that Marzia was pregnant on the first of November, and I’ve been so thankful everything has been going so well so far,” he said in the video.

Kjellberg said although his wife dealt with “some sickness,” he added that she’s been “taking it like an absolute champ.”

As of this writing, Kjellberg’s announcement video surpassed at least 1.6 million views since its posting early Sunday morning.

Kjellberg’s YouTube channel currently has 111 million subscribers, mostly posting vlogs about his life since moving to Japan last year and streaming the most popular video games.

“It’s kind of strange to me, entering new territory, but I feel really ready, and so does Marzia,” he said. “I just feel so lucky to start a family with the woman I love. And I know whatever’s ahead of us, together we can do it.”