85º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx spotted in public for first time since being hospitalized for unknown medical condition, reports say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Jamie Foxx, Entertainment, Celebrities
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher, 2023 Getty Images)

After being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency back in April, actor Jamie Foxx seems to be OK after he was spotted in public for the first time since.

Video first captured by TMZ showed Foxx, 55, aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River on Sunday, People.com reported.

He tweeted on Sunday, “Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!”

Sources told People.com that the actor is “doing great,” and “he’s taking it easy.”

CNN reported that Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta filming at the time of his undisclosed medical complication. Sources tell the network that the Oscar-winning actor was undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago in May.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email