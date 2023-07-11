Jamie Foxx spotted in public for first time since being hospitalized for unknown medical condition, reports say

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

After being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency back in April, actor Jamie Foxx seems to be OK after he was spotted in public for the first time since.

Video first captured by TMZ showed Foxx, 55, aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River on Sunday, People.com reported.

He tweeted on Sunday, “Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!”

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

Sources told People.com that the actor is “doing great,” and “he’s taking it easy.”

CNN reported that Foxx was reportedly in Atlanta filming at the time of his undisclosed medical complication. Sources tell the network that the Oscar-winning actor was undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago in May.