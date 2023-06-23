7 new TV shows to watch this weekend

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is back on our screens.

Who doesn’t love a good weekend binge of a new TV show?

Last month, we saw the conclusion of beloved TV shows “Succession” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” plus a bunch of other shows that wrapped up before eligibility or the Emmys in the fall ended.

Now, we’re starting summer off with a new crop of TV shows, and there are some that I seriously cannot wait to start watching. All the shows on this list are very buzzy, and would be great for a binge if you don’t have a whole lot going on.

‘The Bear’

Where to watch it: Hulu

Number of seasons: 2

Welcome back, chef. I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am for “The Bear” to be returning for season two. If you’ve never watched, you have to add it to your list. It’s about an insanely talented chef who returns home to run his family restaurant. They make Chicago-style beef sandwiches, and they look so delicious.

It lays heavy on drama and comedy, but lead actor Jeremy Allen White (you might remember him from “Shameless”) just kills it in every scene. I wouldn’t be shocked if he wins an Emmy in the fall for season one.

If you’re a fan of shows like “Top Chef” or anything on the Food Network, “The Bear” is from you. Just the scenes of the kitchen staff working away is good enough. Add in a dramatic storyline and incredible acting, and you’ve got a show you can binge this weekend.

“And Just Like That”

Where to watch it: Max (formally HBO Max)

Number of seasons: 2

Our favorite New York City ladies are back. After what feels like forever, the second season of “And Just Like That,” the continuing story from “Sex and the City,” is finally on our screens again.

We get to check back in with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and their new friends as they experience love and sex in their 50s. The best part is that fan favorite (and mine) Samantha Jones will be making a brief appearance. Any “Sex and the City” fan knows that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, did not join the ladies in filming this new TV show. So the fact that Samantha will be back (even just for a minute or so) is absolutely thrilling.

I’ve watched the first two episodes of the new season already, and it seems promising! Some fans didn’t love the first season, but if you’re on the fence about watching, I’d suggest giving it another shot. The new season feels a lot more familiar to the original show we love.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Where to watch: HBO/Max (Formally HBO Max)

Number of seasons: 3

If “Succession” left a giant hole in your heart and you miss it like crazy, let me introduce to you another rich and toxic family: the Gemstomes.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is about a family that owns and operates a megachurch somewhere in the south. The father, played by the iconic John Goodman, is a pastor and televangelist, and he has three adult children who are immature and wildly rich. Sound like another HBO TV show family?

The dark comedy just started its third season, and I can’t wait to see what tomfoolery the Gemstones get themselves into this season.

‘Silo’

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Number of seasons: 1

If you’re a fan of dystopian stories, and you’re craving something similar since “The Last of Us” ended, why not check out ‘Silo” on Apple TV+? Granted, there won’t be any mushroom zombies on this show, but it’s still fascinating as ever.

The show is based on a book series about a a version of America in the future where everyone lives in underground silos because apparently the air above ground is not safe to breath in. It’s full of mystery, suspense and everything you’d want from a dystopian TV show.

‘The Idol’

Where to watch: HBO/Max

Number of seasons: 1

HBO has had a string of hits on Sunday nights for the last year or so, and that has sadly ended with “The Idol,” the controversial new TV show starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Depp plays a pop star who cancels her upcoming tour because the stress of being famous is getting to her. She sees a self-help guru, who may or may not be the leader of a cult. It’s supposed to be a critique on Hollywood and the pressures of fame.

I haven’t watched it yet, but from what I’ve seen online, it’s getting pretty mixed reviews. It’s like people either love it or hate it. I’m sure I’ll get around to it at some point, but there is just so much TV to watch these days.

‘Platonic’

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Number of seasons: 1

This is another show that has been on my list, and I seriously cannot wait to watch. It stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, and it’s been getting fantastic reviews.

Rogen and Bryne team up again (remember how funny they were in “Neighbors?”), but this time they play platonic best friends. That’s all I really know about the show so far, but I’m sure this is going to be a romantic comedy of well they, won’t they scenarios. I really just can’t wait to tune in to see the chemistry between these two hilarious actors.

‘Black Mirror’

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of seasons: 6

This is a show that I’m not sure I’ll ever watch, and that’s mostly because it seems very existential, and if I know if I start watching it, I’ll want to binge the entire thing. Each episode of “Black Mirror” is a standalone episode, and it’s kind of like a modern day “Twilight Zone.”

The episodes are like a cultural commentary on today’s world, mostly dealing with our relationship with technology. It’s almost satirical in that way, giving us warnings of crazy things that could happen if we give technology too much power.

Honestly, AI technology kind of freaks me out, so that’s one of the main reasons why I haven’t dipped my toe into “Black Mirror” yet. However, I have friends that watch it, and they absolutely love it. If you’ve watched it before, I’m sure you’re already watching the new season, but this is one to give a try if you’re looking for a new show to binge that has lots of seasons.

Are you watching any new TV shows? Let us know in the comments! We are always looking for new recommendations.