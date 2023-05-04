Jamie Foxx breaks silence on hospitalization with new message to fans

ATLANTA – Jamie Foxx returned to Instagram with a short message for his fans three weeks after it was revealed that he’d been hospitalized due to a medical emergency.
In a May 3 post to his profile, the 55-year-old actor thanked his Instagram followers for their support, writing, “appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”
RELATED: Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after ‘medical emergency,’ rep says
In the comments section of the post, the actor’s circle of friends and followers offered well wishes.
Read the full report from NBC News.