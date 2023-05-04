Jamie Foxx breaks silence on hospitalization with new message to fans

Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

ATLANTA – Jamie Foxx returned to Instagram with a short message for his fans three weeks after it was revealed that he’d been hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

In a May 3 post to his profile, the 55-year-old actor thanked his Instagram followers for their support, writing, “appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

In the comments section of the post, the actor’s circle of friends and followers offered well wishes.

