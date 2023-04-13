Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after ‘medical emergency,’ rep says

Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

Jamie Foxx is communicating again after he was hospitalized for a “medical emergency” Tuesday morning, a representative said Wednesday.

“His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital,” the representative said. “He is communicating now.”

Foxx, 55, is in Atlanta working on the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, the representative said.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx said in a statement on Instagram earlier Wednesday that “luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

