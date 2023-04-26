And just like that, we have a trailer for the new season of ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Midtown on November 5, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Put on your Manolos Blahnik shoes and pour yourself a Cosmo, because Carrie Bradshaw and company are back for another season of “And Just Like That.”

HBO Max, or should I just say Max, released the trailer on Wednesday morning, and “Sex and the City” fans everywhere rejoiced that our favorite ladies (minus Samantha) are going to be on our screens again.

The last time we checked in with our favorite New York City ladies was well over a year ago, so it’s exciting to find out what Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and all of their new friends (including Che Diaz) are up to.

The trailer doesn’t give us a whole lot of details to what we can expect from the new season, but one thing definitely stood out to those who adored “Sex and the City” back in the day. That would be the return of Aidan.

Sarah Jessica Parker already teased that John Corbett (who played Aidan on the show) was going to return for the new season, but it was still an absolute shock to see him standing in front of Carrie’s apartment. As a huge “Sex and the City” fan (and someone who was always Team Aidan), there are a million different things running through my head right now.

To see Carrie Bradshaw in all of her glory, watch the trailer for the new season below.