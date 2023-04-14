‘Not a big deal’: Gene Simmons of KISS calms concerned fans after experiencing brief illness during concert in Brazil

TOLUCA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 04: Gene Simmons of Kiss band performing and shows his tongue, during their last show in México, and as part of day 3 of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 at Foro Pegaso on December 4, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons addressed concerns from fans about his short dehydration spell during a Wednesday evening concert in Brazil.

According to a tweet he wrote, Simmons, 73, said he was thankful for the concerns but assured that it was nothing to worry about.

“Yesterday at (Manaus Stadium in Brazil), (I) experienced weakness because of dehydration,” he wrote. “We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well.”

Fans took to Twitter to express concerns after photos and videos shared throughout the platform showed Simmons sitting down during KISS’s performance of “Say Yeah.”

In one video, the band stopped performing the song, with frontman Paul Stanley letting the audience know that they “have to stop to take care of him.”

Simmons explained that the hot and humid environment in Brazil may have possibly affected his health, USA TODAY reported.

He followed up the next day letting his followers know that his brief spell was “not a big deal.”

“I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song,” Simmons wrote, “We got back on stage in five minutes and finished the show.”