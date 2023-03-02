‘Finishing up what we started’: KISS announce final leg of their ‘End of the Road’ tour, kicking off in Austin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Legendary rock band KISS will hang up their platform boots, wipe off their makeup, and say goodbye to their beloved fans for their final tour run ever.

The final leg, which band members called their “final 50 shows ever,” will kick off in Austin on Oct. 29 at the Moody Center.

Frontman Paul Stanley said during an interview with The Howard Stern Show that the band “is finishing up where we started.”

Announcing - The Final 50 Shows. The End is HERE!



Join the #KISSARMY for access to the final #EndOfTheRoadTour Presale tickets. Presale begins March 6th at 10am local time.



General Onsale begins March 10th at 10am local time.



Visit www.KISSOnline for all dates & details now. pic.twitter.com/ZhGkgK4diz — KISS (@kiss) March 1, 2023

“Look, some people have kind of snickered and said, ‘Oh this End of the Road tour’s gone on for years,’” Paul Stanley said during the interview. “Yeah, we lost two and a half years to COVID. We would’ve been done already! So, yes, this is the end.”

Their ‘End of the Road’ tour was postponed for much of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rolling Stone reported.

The band will end their tour with two back-to-back shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement to the Associated Press.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Tickets for the Austin show will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.