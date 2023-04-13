Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing in Florida

Authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida are searching for former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, who is considered missing and endangered.
Bell, whose first name is Jared, was last seen in a 2022 gray-colored BMW near Mainland High School just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.
Bell. 36, starred in several Nickelodeon shows, notably “Drake and Josh,” and “The Amanda Show.”
According to the Associated Press, he received probation for a child endangerment charge in 2021 after he allegedly had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl after she attended his concert.
In 2006, when he was 19, he suffered serious injuries in a head-on car crash in Los Angeles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.