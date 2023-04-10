62º

Tory Lanez awaits sentencing in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

The case prompted significant social media commentary and speculation. Lanez was convicted of all charges in the 2020 shooting and faces over 22 years in prison.

By Diana Dasrath and Doha Madani, NBC News

A judge is expected to sentence Tory Lanez on Monday for shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a case that has been closely watched by fans of both musicians for nearly three years.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if given the maximum sentence on each charge, served consecutively. He could also be deported to Canada following time served.

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for January, has been rescheduled twice and Lanez has hired new attorneys since his conviction in December. The judge is first expected to hear an appeal request from Lanez’s attorneys Monday.

