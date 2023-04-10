Tory Lanez awaits sentencing in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 2, 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attending the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Lanez was briefly jailed Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A judge is expected to sentence Tory Lanez on Monday for shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a case that has been closely watched by fans of both musicians for nearly three years.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if given the maximum sentence on each charge, served consecutively. He could also be deported to Canada following time served.

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for January, has been rescheduled twice and Lanez has hired new attorneys since his conviction in December. The judge is first expected to hear an appeal request from Lanez’s attorneys Monday.

