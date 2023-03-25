The Killers postpones Houston show at Toyota Center due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on Day 5 of Barclaycard presents British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Popular rock band The Killers postponed their Houston show less than 24 hours before Saturday night’s performance at the Toyota Center.

According to officials with the Toyota Center, the show was rescheduled to Sunday, May 14 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Neither the band nor Toyota Center explained the reason behind the postponement.

Fans who purchased tickets before Saturday will be honored on the new date.

Those who are unable to attend the show have until April 23 before midnight to request a refund. Click here to request a refund.