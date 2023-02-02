‘Houston is going to be so crazy’: Beyoncé drops tour dates, social media goes wild with delight; See the messages that caught our eye

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Beyoncé just dropped her Renaissance tour dates, and fans -- in Houston and beyond -- are going wild.

Houston’s own singer, songwriter, and mega entertainer is going on tour again. The last solo tour she had was in 2016. The artist will be traveling to Europe, and North America.

Tickets are set to drop Feb. 6, 2023. The tour is scheduled to begin May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Fans from all over the world are tweeting how excited they are to see the superstar. Check out the tweets below for fans’ reactions:

Houston is going to be so crazy when Beyonce comes lol I’m getting anxious just thinking about it. — Blacc Phoenix 🖤 (@BlaccPhoenix_) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé def made sure houston & Nola were last because that’s home for her. I see the vision — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) February 1, 2023

Trying to decide which city Beyoncé is gonna give her best show to is an extreme sport..



It’s giving Houston. — Jasmine Norris • Atlanta Realtor✨ (@jasienichelle) February 1, 2023

money comes back, beyoncé’s renaissance tour doesn’t ! — pure flower honey 💐 (@purethiquekj) February 1, 2023

If I can’t get Renaissance tour tickets for my city, best believe I will get them for any available date in another location. Even if it’s out the country. At this point, I will plan an entire vacation around this Beyoncé tour with no shame 😅🤣🐝 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) February 1, 2023

Cindy Noir: “Five bills stand before me, but because of Beyoncé and these tour tickets, I can only choose one.” See the tweet in context here.

Lord,



Grant me the serenity to accept the Beyoncé tickets I can find.

The courage to stay within my budget.

And the wisdom to know the difference.



Amen. — Vaccine Shaw (@TheJazzyBelle) February 2, 2023

I didn’t get Beyoncé tickets today but that’s why I love tomorrow! — mabintou (@mabintou) February 2, 2023

I’m tryna figure out what organ to sell for these Beyoncé tickets. — Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) February 1, 2023

Beyonce tickets aren’t on sale yet. The scammers selling tickets they don’t have. They’ll use your money to buy the ticket for retail then pocket the difference. Just wait for Ticketmaster.



This is nothing new though. Sites like GOAT do the same thing. — Funkdafied Documents (@Deshair) February 2, 2023

Are you paying rent today or buying Beyonce tickets? — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) February 1, 2023

The #BeyonceRenaissanceTour is going to crash Ticketmaster when tickets go live. — Sherlon Christie (@sherlonchristie) February 2, 2023

This woman is on the TL trying to decide between a new stroller and Beyonce tickets



Girl make the baby walk!!! — Sparkle ✨ (@QueenOfKaraokee) February 1, 2023

What do you think about Beyoncé coming to Houston? Let us know what you think in the comments.

