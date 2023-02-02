41º

‘Houston is going to be so crazy’: Beyoncé drops tour dates, social media goes wild with delight; See the messages that caught our eye

Kyangela Manning, KPRC 2 intern

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) (Handout, 2022 A.M.P.A.S.)

HOUSTON – Beyoncé just dropped her Renaissance tour dates, and fans -- in Houston and beyond -- are going wild.

Houston’s own singer, songwriter, and mega entertainer is going on tour again. The last solo tour she had was in 2016. The artist will be traveling to Europe, and North America.

Tickets are set to drop Feb. 6, 2023. The tour is scheduled to begin May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Fans from all over the world are tweeting how excited they are to see the superstar. Check out the tweets below for fans’ reactions:

Cindy Noir: “Five bills stand before me, but because of Beyoncé and these tour tickets, I can only choose one.” See the tweet in context here.

What do you think about Beyoncé coming to Houston? Let us know what you think in the comments.

