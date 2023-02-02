‘Houston is going to be so crazy’: Beyoncé drops tour dates, social media goes wild with delight; See the messages that caught our eye

HOUSTON – Beyoncé just dropped her Renaissance tour dates, and fans -- in Houston and beyond -- are going wild.
Houston’s own singer, songwriter, and mega entertainer is going on tour again. The last solo tour she had was in 2016. The artist will be traveling to Europe, and North America.
Tickets are set to drop Feb. 6, 2023. The tour is scheduled to begin May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Fans from all over the world are tweeting how excited they are to see the superstar. Check out the tweets below for fans’ reactions:
Houston is going to be so crazy when Beyonce comes lol I’m getting anxious just thinking about it.— Blacc Phoenix 🖤 (@BlaccPhoenix_) February 1, 2023
Beyoncé def made sure houston & Nola were last because that’s home for her. I see the vision— Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) February 1, 2023
Trying to decide which city Beyoncé is gonna give her best show to is an extreme sport..— Jasmine Norris • Atlanta Realtor✨ (@jasienichelle) February 1, 2023
It’s giving Houston.
money comes back, beyoncé’s renaissance tour doesn’t !— pure flower honey 💐 (@purethiquekj) February 1, 2023
If I can’t get Renaissance tour tickets for my city, best believe I will get them for any available date in another location. Even if it’s out the country. At this point, I will plan an entire vacation around this Beyoncé tour with no shame 😅🤣🐝— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) February 1, 2023
Cindy Noir: “Five bills stand before me, but because of Beyoncé and these tour tickets, I can only choose one.” See the tweet in context here.
Lord,— Vaccine Shaw (@TheJazzyBelle) February 2, 2023
Grant me the serenity to accept the Beyoncé tickets I can find.
The courage to stay within my budget.
And the wisdom to know the difference.
Amen.
I didn’t get Beyoncé tickets today but that’s why I love tomorrow!— mabintou (@mabintou) February 2, 2023
I’m tryna figure out what organ to sell for these Beyoncé tickets.— Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) February 1, 2023
Beyonce tickets aren’t on sale yet. The scammers selling tickets they don’t have. They’ll use your money to buy the ticket for retail then pocket the difference. Just wait for Ticketmaster.— Funkdafied Documents (@Deshair) February 2, 2023
This is nothing new though. Sites like GOAT do the same thing.
Are you paying rent today or buying Beyonce tickets?— Dylan Farella (@dfarella) February 1, 2023
The #BeyonceRenaissanceTour is going to crash Ticketmaster when tickets go live.— Sherlon Christie (@sherlonchristie) February 2, 2023
This woman is on the TL trying to decide between a new stroller and Beyonce tickets— Sparkle ✨ (@QueenOfKaraokee) February 1, 2023
Girl make the baby walk!!!
What do you think about Beyoncé coming to Houston? Let us know what you think in the comments.
