Young Thug and co-defendant made hand-to-hand drug exchange in court, prosecutors say

Young Thug performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

ATLANTA – Atlanta rapper Young Thug, charged with criminal gang activity in Georgia, was passed drugs in a hand-to-hand exchange with a co-defendant during a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said.

The brazen act was caught on camera, according to a motion filed Thursday by prosecutors in Fulton County.

The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was in court with co-defendant Kahlieff Adams when Adams walked unattended to where Young Thug was sitting with his attorney and put something in his hand, the motion said.

Read more on NBC News here.