Young Thug and co-defendant made hand-to-hand drug exchange in court, prosecutors say

ATLANTA – Atlanta rapper Young Thug, charged with criminal gang activity in Georgia, was passed drugs in a hand-to-hand exchange with a co-defendant during a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said.
The brazen act was caught on camera, according to a motion filed Thursday by prosecutors in Fulton County.
The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was in court with co-defendant Kahlieff Adams when Adams walked unattended to where Young Thug was sitting with his attorney and put something in his hand, the motion said.