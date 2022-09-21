What are the odds your favorite ‘House of the Dragon’ character will make it out alive?

As any “Game of Thrones” fan knows, the God of Death is always knocking on the door. It’s just a matter of knowing when to say “not today” to keep you alive.

The God of Death is certainly knocking on the new spin-off series “House of the Dragon.” Set in the same universe as “Game of Thrones” and about 200 years before the beloved show takes place, “House of the Dragon” is starting to get really, really juicy.

We’ve got secret love affairs, lies, manipulation, succession and all the other things that made fans fall in love with the original series.

Just like its predecessor, “House of the Dragon” is starting to become a bloodbath (House Targaryen’s motto is “Fire and Blood,” after all), and by the looks of the next episode, it’s only going to get worse.

The first five episodes have almost been a drawn out prologue, getting us to the point where the main story kicks off. King Viserys is about to die at any moment, Rhaeneyra is ready to take the throne and Alicent Hightower is priming her eldest son, Prince Aegon, to challenge his half-sister for her spot on the throne.

Since things are going to get a lot more intense for our Westerosi citizens, the odd compilers at SlotSource.com decided to figure out the chances that each character will live or die as the first season goes on.

When it comes to staying alive, Queen Alicent Hightower (-500), Lord Corlys (-500) and Grand Maester Mellos (-150) are the most likely to be safe as the first season continues. That is mostly because they are very powerful characters with little threats aimed at them, according to the odd compliers.

When you think about it, the odds totally make sense. Alicent is the Queen and has the whole city of Oldtown (and its banner men) behind her. Also, the plot seems to be examining the relationship between Alicent and Rhaeneyra, so I’d be silly for either of them to die just yet.

Lord Corlys is by far the most powerful Lord in Westeros in that moment of time. Sure, he may have some enemies, but no one is going to mess with the man with the biggest fleet of ships in all of the Seven Kingdoms.

And the Grand Maester is just a Maester. Who would be after him?

When it comes to characters most likely being killed next, it’s overwhelmingly going to King Viserys (-10,000) and Ser Criston Cole (-1000).

King Viserys literally collapsed at the end of episode five, but the preview of episode six still shows him trucking along, although he looks like he’s ready to croak at any notice. It’s honestly shocking that he survives the 10 years between episodes five and six. Given that the main conflict on this show will be between Rhaeneyra and Aegon, it’s a sure thing that King Viserys’ days are numbered.

Ser Cirston Cole is another character who we may never see again. He murdered the lover of Laenor Velaryon in front of all the high Lords of Westeros during episode five, but it still remains unclear what will happen to him going forward. Surely Laenor would want him dead, but perhaps he will survive the 10 years and we’ll see what he’s up to in episode six. After that though, things don’t look to well for him.

Who do you think will make it out alive in “The House of Dragon?” Let us know in the comments below!