HBO releases highly anticipated ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer

The wait is almost over!

It seems like ages ago since the series finale of “Game of Thrones (that’s probably because we’ve lived through a whole pandemic since), and the prequel series “House of the Dragon” is getting ready to premiere, bringing fans all the way back to Westeros for another epic TV show.

While a lot of fans would like to know what happened to their favorite “Game of Thrones” characters like Jon Snow or Arya Stark, HBO is taking us back in time to learn about the House of Targaryen and what went down when they ruled Westeros.

HBO has been giving us sneak peaks at some of the characters in the law few months, but they finally released a full trailer, and boy does it look good.

It seems like this series will also revolve around who gets to sit on the Iron Throne, except the fighting is happening within House Targaryen and not the entire continent of Westeros. It will be so interesting to learn more about the Targaryen history, but I do hope that we’ll get to see characters from some of the other Houses, like the Starks or Lannisters.

You can watch the full trailer below. “House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 21.