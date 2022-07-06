82º

Carlos Santana’s mid-concert collapse blamed on heat exhaustion, dehydration: Reports

Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California. (Daniel Knighton, 2022 Getty Images)

Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a show Tuesday night in Michigan, the result of heat exhaustion and dehydration, his manager said.

Santana, 74, who has been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire, was in the middle of a set at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, about 42 miles north of Detroit, when he fell, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

Medical workers attended to Santana, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, before he was carried offstage, video shows. Manager Michael Vrionis said in a statement that Santana was taken to an emergency room for observation and that he was “doing well.”

