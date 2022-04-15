Field Trip Friday: Don’t walk, dart to Flight Club for a great gaming experience

HOUSTON – KPRC Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes took us on our next field trip Friday!

For this week’s field trip, we checked out a new spot in Houston where darts, drinks, and food are all part of the social experience.

Nestled in between Midtown and River Oaks, this 8,500 square-foot space boasts a retro British pub vibe and is making waves with its first Texas location here in H-town!

It costs about $12 for a 90-minute round, and after 6 p.m. it is 21 and up only.

Flight Club Houston’s in-house Chef Sean Brown shares his passion and creativity with patrons through his exquisite bites certain to please any palate.

Nancy Guzman with Flight Club Houston gave us an inside look at all the fun!