‘Selena’ director Gregory Nava recalls ‘emotional’ journey of filming with JLo

The Latino filmmaker explains why the movie about the life and death of the ‘Queen of Tejano Music,’ to be re-released in theaters after 25 years, has stood the test of time.

Nicole Acevedo, NBC News

Veteran Mexican American filmmaker Gregory Nava has a simple explanation for the iconic status of his acclaimed 1997 movie “Selena” and the anticipation over its upcoming re-release in theaters.

“It’s a testament to the magic of Selena that the movie is coming back,” Nava told NBC News. “It surprised all of us; it’s more popular today than when we originally made it. It means so much to everybody.”

The movie, starring Jennifer Lopez in a career-changing role, was released two years after the tragic death of Selena Quintanilla, who was fatally shot by the president of her fan club at the peak of her career at age 23.

