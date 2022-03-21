Maury Povich retires, ending a 31-season run of revealing who is the father

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Maury Povich visits People Now on November 18, 2019 in New York, United States. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Get those paternity tests in now because “Maury” won’t help you find out whether you’re the father beyond this September. “Maury” is the latest daytime talker to announce that it’s ceasing production in 2022, in what is now amounting to a major shift in the daypart.

Maury Povich is ending his run and retiring after 24 seasons of hosting “Maury” for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios (and its predecessors) — and seven seasons before that at Paramount Domestic Television, where it was titled “The Maury Povich Show.” Most recently, NBCUniversal had renewed “Maury” in February 2020 for two more seasons in national syndication, bringing it through 2022.

Povich’s exit comes as NBCUniversal also ends another first-run syndicated series, “Judge Jerry,” hosted by Jerry Springer, after three seasons. And the daytime talk landscape is being remade as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Nick Cannon” and “The Wendy Williams Show” all say farewell.

