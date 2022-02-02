WhataWedding! Whataburger launches new wedding apparel line just in time for Valentines Day

HOUSTON – The beloved burger chain released its new “WhataWedding” collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The collection includes three short-sleeved T-shirts with “WhataBride,” “WhataGroom” and “WhataWedding” designs for $25.

It also has “Just Married” table tents available solo or in a set of five -- single tent is $3.99 and a pack of five tents is $10.99.

The items are available for purchase now.

“The new line is a perfect collection of gifts for Valentine’s Day, but will be available to purchase all year long for any time you say ‘I Do,’” according to a source from KPRC’s sister station, KSAT.