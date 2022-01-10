WATCH: See the new trailer for the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot streaming soon on Peacock

(Thibault Camus, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is back, but not how the world remembers it.

Peacock released the full-length trailer for “Bel-Air,” a reboot of the iconic ‘90s sitcom.

According to Deadline, the reboot is based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series.

“Bel-Air,” premiering on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform in February, is produced by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Will Smith.

Watch the trailer below:

You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook - #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. 🚕 Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

What did you think about the trailer? Is it how you envisioned the show? Let us know in the comments.