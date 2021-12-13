69º

See the social media reaction to Vicente Fernandez’s death: Political figures, celebrities share outpouring of love for singing icon

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - Vicente Fernandez performs at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Mexican singer died early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, relatives reported. He was 81 years old. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello, Invision)

Legendary Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez died Sunday morning, his family announced on his Instagram account.

The singer was 81 years old.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” the post, translated from Spanish, read on Fernandez’s account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Here’s what political figures, celebrities and others had to say about Fernandez’s death:

“The legend of all legends,” singer Pitbull tweeted. “You will be missed but never forgotten. Que disfrutes en los cielos y de un Tequilasoooo de Rey a Rey. Dale Maestro!”

Singer Tony Bennett said of Fernandez: “Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary singer Vicente Fernández. Recording “Regresa a Mí” at his beautiful home in Mexico and meeting his family was unforgettable and he will be missed.” - Watch the clip here.

“Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over,” comedian Gabriel Iglesias tweeted. “Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life.”

Twitter user @trojanchick99 said of Fernandez: “To understand the impact Vicente Fernandez had, listen to 50,000 Americans belt out Volver, Volver at Dodger Stadium. #RIP” - Watch the clip here.

