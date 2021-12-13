See the social media reaction to Vicente Fernandez’s death: Political figures, celebrities share outpouring of love for singing icon

FILE - Vicente Fernandez performs at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Mexican singer died early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, relatives reported. He was 81 years old. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Legendary Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez died Sunday morning, his family announced on his Instagram account.

The singer was 81 years old.

RELATED: Legendary Mexican performer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81, family confirms

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” the post, translated from Spanish, read on Fernandez’s account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Here’s what political figures, celebrities and others had to say about Fernandez’s death:

The music world has lost an icon.



The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him.



Vicente will be remembered for generations to come. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2021

A musical icon and a good man. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/VuLi2vwoGV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2021

We’ve lost a legend.



Vicente Fernandez brought light and joy to so many homes, and he will continue to.



Rest In Peace, El Rey!https://t.co/u7d0xtyiaW — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 13, 2021

Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 12, 2021

“The legend of all legends,” singer Pitbull tweeted. “You will be missed but never forgotten. Que disfrutes en los cielos y de un Tequilasoooo de Rey a Rey. Dale Maestro!”

Ad

Singer Tony Bennett said of Fernandez: “Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary singer Vicente Fernández. Recording “Regresa a Mí” at his beautiful home in Mexico and meeting his family was unforgettable and he will be missed.” - Watch the clip here.

“Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over,” comedian Gabriel Iglesias tweeted. “Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life.”

Twitter user @trojanchick99 said of Fernandez: “To understand the impact Vicente Fernandez had, listen to 50,000 Americans belt out Volver, Volver at Dodger Stadium. #RIP” - Watch the clip here.