Peloton officially clapped back to that ‘And Just Like That’ scene

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on set of 'And Just Like That' on November 07, 2021 in New York City, New York. (Photo by RCF/MEGA/GC Images)

It was the Peloton ride heard around the world.

In case you didn’t watch the premiere of the “Sex and the City” reboot called “And Just Like That,” you’re probably wondering why the company of a fitness bike is being associated with Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big.

Spoiler alert: The big ending of the first episode revealed that Big had a heart attack -- and it happened after he went for a ride on his Peloton bike.

The show made a point to say that it wasn’t the Peloton that killed him, but it certainly looked that way to viewers.

The show came out on Thursday, and on Friday, Peloton was trending on Twitter and the company’s stock dropped because of the somewhat-negative press.

It was basically a PR disaster for the company, and a situation Peleton didn’t look prepared to deal with.

But somehow, Peloton is trying to have the last laugh now.

The company released an ad with none other than Chris Noth himself, who plays Mr. Big on the show.

Ad

It’s a quick ad poking fun at the episode, but they reassure you that riding their stationary bikes will not give you a heart attack.

You can see the full ad by clicking or tapping here.

So, now you tell us (in the comments below!): What do you think of the ad? What do you make of the situation?