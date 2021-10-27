‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is the spookiest (and funniest) TV show you should be watching right now

A general view of atmosphere at FX + Vulture "What We Do In The Shadows" Screening & Reception at Roxy Hotel on March 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vulture)

You’d probably never think that a “mockumentary”-style TV show about a group of vampires who are roommates would be enjoyable, but somehow, FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” is the funniest TV show you’re probably not watching.

The show was co-created by comedy legends Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and is based off their 2014 movie by the same name. Their movie is about a documentary crew that follows a group of vampires who have been alive for hundreds of years.

The TV show is basically the same thing, and it immediately reminds you of watching “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation,” with its mockumentary style. There are quick glances to the camera by the characters, confessional interviews and a constant acknowledgment of the fourth wall.

But it’s the characters who make this Emmy-nominated TV show a true gem.

There are the vampires, of course. Nandor is sort of the leader of the group. He was an ancient warrior from the Middle East, but he now lives on Staten Island with his vampire roommates and his familiar, which is an assistant to the vampires.

The familiar, Guillermo, wants nothing more than to be turned into a vampire by his master, Nandor. Guillermo and Nandor almost have a type of relationship like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute from “The Office,” and it is hilarious.

Then there is married couple Laszlo and Nadja. Laszlo, a Victorian vampire with a thick British accent, wants nothing more than to suck blood and have relations with other vampires, while his wife, Nadja, wishes she would have chosen different vampires to spend all of eternity with. Her deadpan looks to the camera are nothing short of hysterical.

And then there’s Colin Robinson, an “energy vampire,” meaning, instead of killing humans and sucking their blood, he feeds off them by boring them and draining them of their energy at his cubical 9-to-5 job.

Now in its third season, the show has basically turned into a workplace comedy with supernatural forces. The vampires are the heads of the Vampiric Council of the Tri-state area, and they must deal with things that we all deal with, like unruly employees and choosing which font would be best for the new company website (“I mean, we could do Franklin Gothic,” Nadja suggests to the camera, “but it’s a bit on the nose”).

If you’re looking for a new TV show to start watching as the spooky month of October winds down, make sure it’s this one. It blends pitch-perfect comedy with horror movie elements that make it an absolute delight.

The third season is wrapping up on FX, but you can catch all of the episodes of Hulu. Click or tap here to watch the trailer for the current season.