Mostly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Cue creepy piano music: Test your knowledge of ‘Halloween’ movie with this quiz

It’s that time of year to relive one of history’s great horror films

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Quiz, Halloween, Features, Movies
Jamie Lee Curtis holds a knife in a scene from the film "Halloween," in 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis holds a knife in a scene from the film "Halloween," in 1978. (Compass International Pictures/Getty Images)

It’s that time of year when one of the great horror films of all time is shown on many TV stations.

The original "Halloween" movie, which came out in 1978 as a low-budget enterprise but turned into a highly profitable and iconic film, will once again be relived by many in the days surrounding Halloween.

But how much do you know about the classic that also spawned seemingly a million sequels (OK, it was only seven, but you get the point)?

See how much you know by taking this quiz.

This was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email