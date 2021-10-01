‘They destroyed everything’: Shakira recounts ‘random’ wild boar attack in Spain

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018 file photo shows Shakira performing in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian musician Shakira has recommended Thursday July 29, 2021, for the case to go to trial after concluding there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Colombian pop singer Shakira and her son was the latest victim in a wild boar attack that occurred at a park in Spain on Wednesday.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a series of Instagram stories detailing the attack, which she described as bizarre, NBC News reported. Her purse was destroyed in the attack.

“(The wild boars took) my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” she told her 70 million fans on Instagram. “They destroyed everything.”

Shakira brought her son, 8-year-old Milan on Instagram to speak out on his side of the story. “Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,” she told him.

BBC News reported aggressive hogs have had invaded Barcelona in recent years, living off food scraps throughout the capital city.

