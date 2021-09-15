Quintanilla family, Chris Perez ‘amicably resolved’ yearslong legal battle

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Musician/Selena's widower Chris Perez, musician/Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla III,, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla and Selena's mother and father Marcella Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. attend singer Selena Quintanilla being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Husband of Selena Quintanilla, Chris Perez, and her family will now work together honoring the late Tejano singer’s legacy after finally resolving a yearslong legal battle.

In a tweet, Perez announced to his followers on Tuesday that he and the Quintanilla family have “amicably resolved” a legal dispute, which first began in 2016, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

“Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family,” Perez wrote. “Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena.”

Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family. Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena. — Chris Perez (@ChrisPerezNow) September 14, 2021

According to KSAT, the dispute between Perez and Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, concerns a TV deal based on Perez’s memoir, “To Selena, With Love,” which Quintanilla alleged would violate an agreement Perez signed following Selena’s death that kept him in charge of his daughter’s image and likeness.

Ad

In 2017, Perez countersued Quintanilla, claiming that he was taken advantage of during a vulnerable time when he was still grieving over the loss of Selena, KSAT reports.

According to KSAT, litigation continued for years until Sept. 8, when a civil district court judge in Nueces County signed a proposed order dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be brought up again.

Perez says now with the issues behind them, he and the Quintanilla family will work together to honor the legacy of their beloved Selena.