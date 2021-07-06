VIDEO: ‘We’re basically going through puberty’: Inside Matthew McConaughey’s birthday wish to America

Matthew McConaughey left a few of his followers somewhat “Dazed and Confused” after he posted a video on his Instagram on America’s 245th birthday.

The Texas-born actor spoke to his fans on Instagram about how the U.S. during the past year was more of a “head scratcher” due to events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

“(Let’s) also remember that we’re babies as a country,” he said in his video. “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains.”

McConaughey has been hinting at running for Texas governor during the past several months, but no word on confirmation yet.

You can view the full 2.5 minute clip of his message to America below.

What did you think about his message? Let us know in the comments.