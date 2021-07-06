Cloudy icon
82º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

VIDEO: ‘We’re basically going through puberty’: Inside Matthew McConaughey’s birthday wish to America

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Matthew McConaughey
,
4th of July
,
Instagram
,
Social Media
,
Viral
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey left a few of his followers somewhat “Dazed and Confused” after he posted a video on his Instagram on America’s 245th birthday.

The Texas-born actor spoke to his fans on Instagram about how the U.S. during the past year was more of a “head scratcher” due to events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

“(Let’s) also remember that we’re babies as a country,” he said in his video. “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains.”

McConaughey has been hinting at running for Texas governor during the past several months, but no word on confirmation yet.

You can view the full 2.5 minute clip of his message to America below.

What did you think about his message? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: